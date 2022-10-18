NewsLifestylePeople
Raj Kundra has EPIC reply for troll who says he is famous because of wife Shilpa Shetty!

Raj Kundra hits back at troll who said that he is famous because of his wife Shilpa Shetty. Replying to the troll, Raj said that he is infamous as well.

New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty’s husband and businessman Raj Kundra always manages to stay in news, no matter what! Recently, he was trolled by netizens on Twitter who said that he is famous just because he is Shilpa Shetty’s husband while another user said that he must stand up to the public and not hide. However, Raj had a befitting reply to both the trolls. “Unhide your face and face the truth, if you have done something good or bad, have the guts to take a stand on it. The public will always accept you as you are,” a user commented. To this Raj replied, “I don’t hide my face from the public I don’t wish to give media access to me. Not too difficult to understand after the media trial I have been through.” 

However, Raj’s reply was epic to another troll who said that his popularity is because of his wife. “Tujhe Koi janta hu nhi to Kya troll krenge wo to wife Ki wajah se famous ho gya tha,” the troll said. “Infamous bhi,” Raj replied. 

The replies come a day after Raj wrote on the micro-blogging platform, “here are you all slowly vanishing please don’t leave me.” 

Raj Kundra became the talk of the town when he was arrested in a case related to pornography in July 2021. The businessman was granted bail after spending two months in jail; however, he has alleged that he was framed in the case. 

Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty married Raj Kundra on November 22, 2009. They have a son named Viaan born in 2012 and daughter named Samisha born in 2020 via surrogacy. Shilpa keeps on sharing pictures of her family along with Raj. Recently, the duo had also celebrated Karwa Chauth together. 

