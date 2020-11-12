हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Raj Kundra

Raj Kundra turns into Ranveer Singh of 'Ram Leela' in this viral deepfake video, jokes about 'abs coming out fine' - Watch

His wife Shilpa Shetty too dropped a comment on the video writing: Uh! These were not the abs I was talking about @rajkundra9

Raj Kundra turns into Ranveer Singh of &#039;Ram Leela&#039; in this viral deepfake video, jokes about &#039;abs coming out fine&#039; - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Businessman and actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra is an avid social media user as well. He recently shared a hilarious deepfake video where his face has been superimposed on Ranveer Singh.

Raj Kundra can be seen dancing to Tattad Tattad song from 'Ram-Leela'. He wrote in the caption: My Abs are coming out nicely what say @ranveersingh some mid week masti #rajfuntra

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

My Abs are coming out nicely  what say @ranveersingh some mid week masti #rajfuntra

A post shared by Raj Kundra (@rajkundra9) on

His wife Shilpa Shetty too dropped a comment on the video writing: Uh! These were not the abs I was talking about @rajkundra9

Deepfakes are essentially synthetic media wherein a person in an existing image or video is replaced with someone else's likeness. The video has gone viral on the internet. Several celeb video and pictures using similar technology have been flooding social media lately.

 

Tags:
Raj KundraRanveer SinghViral videoDeepfake
Next
Story

Nick Jonas reveals what kept 'me and Priyanka Chopra' busy during lockdown
  • 86,36,011Confirmed
  • 1,27,571Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M31S

DNA: Good news on corona vaccine from America