Rajeev Khandelwal loves to cook

"I believe you need creativity to cook and there is a technique to it. It's not at all an easy job," he added.

Rajeev Khandelwal loves to cook
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actor Rajeev Khandelwal says he loves to cook but doesn't like to take help from cookery shows or online tips.

"I love to cook but I don't like to follow recipes or Google them. My wife is a huge fan of cookery shows but I could never understand her love for such shows. I enter the kitchen and make something from the ingredients available and sometimes it turns out really nice," Rajeev said. 

"I believe you need creativity to cook and there is a technique to it. It's not at all an easy job," he added.

He will be playing a chef in ALTBalaji's web series "Coldd Lassi aur Chicken Masala".

On his tryst with kitchen and cooking, the actor said:"My dad was in the Army and was usually posted at borders. We were three brothers but I would be the one helping my mom in the kitchen. I would make tea for her or make chapattis as she was the last one to eat at home. This is how I actually learned cooking".

 

