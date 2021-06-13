Rajesh Khatter bankruptcy: Actor refutes claims, upset over dragging of Shahid Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter in it

New Delhi: Actor Rajesh Khatter has had a rough year. The actor tested positive for COVID-19 in April and was also hospitalised for the same. In the same month he lost his father Krishna Khattar to a cardiac arrest.

However, Rajesh Khatter is upset with the claims of his bankruptcy. “I have been fending calls from friends who have been asking me whether I have hit a rough patch financially. Initially, I was amused by these reports, but they soon started affecting me,” the actor told ETimes.

The reports of the actor going bankrupt first started doing rounds when his wife and actress Vandana Sajnani shared in an interview that due to the lockdown and constant visits to the hospital, the couple has exhausted their savings.

“It’s not that I haven’t suffered a financial setback, but hasn’t that happened with almost everyone because of the slowing down of work during the pandemic? Right from Vandana’s pregnancy to now, we have been doing the rounds of hospitals for the past two-and-a-half years. In fact, she was in the hospital even during the lockdown owing to postpartum depression,” says Rajesh.

The actor is particularly upset that Shahid Kapoor (step son) and Ishaan Khatter (son) were also made part of this controversy.

“That was in bad taste. They dragged them into it. We actors are accustomed to the occupational hazards of such baseless rumours circulating, but this was a bit much. God forbid, if I ever reach that stage, I have my family to support me. Everyone is going through a difficult time and being sensitive is the need of the hour,” said the actor.