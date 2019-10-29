close

Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao, Ekta Kapoor groove to 'Akhiyon se goli maare'

Among the many videos still pouring in, a dance clip featuring actor Rajkummar Rao and producer Ekta Kapoor at the latter's Diwali bash has been trending.

Mumbai: Diwali is over but it seems the festive fever still rages on for many people including celebrities, who continue to post celebratory videos and pictures on social media. Among the many videos still pouring in, a dance clip featuring actor Rajkummar Rao and producer Ekta Kapoor at the latter's Diwali bash has been trending.

Ekta on Sunday hosted a star-studded Diwali bash in which Rajkummar marked his presence. Sharing a glimpse of their celebrations, Ekta took to Instagram and posted a video in which she, along with Rajkummar, is seen grooving to the Govinda-Raveena Tandon hit song "Akhiyon se goli maare", from the 1998 film, "Dulhe Raja".

"This had to be shared! I cannot dance but I guess Zumba and my partner in crime are helping! A Diwali get together ( Small one) turns into a floor burning night with my #lsd guy RajKummar! #dancingsince2010," Ekta captioned the video.

Rajkummar made his Bollywood debut with Ekta Kapoor's production film "Ragini MMS". He even recently featured in her film "Judgementall Hai Kya".

 

