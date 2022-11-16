Rajkummar Rao-Patralekhaa celebrate first wedding anniversary with adorable video- Watch

Mumbai: Bollywood actor Rajkummar Rao and his wife Patralekhaa, on Tuesday, celebrated their first wedding anniversary. Taking to Instagram, Rajkummar shared a video, which he captioned, "Celebrating one year of Love, Honour and togetherness. #HappyAnniversary my love. "

In the video, the `Trapped` actor attached some adorable pictures and videos with his wife Patralekha. Soon after Rajkummar dropped the video, fans and friends swamped the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. Actor Neha Dhupia commented," happy anniversary u guys .... Love and more love." "Happy anniversary to both of you, lots of blessings and happiness," a fan commented.

See the video here

Rajkummar and Patralekhaa tied the knot on November 15, 2021, in an intimate ceremony in Chandigarh. Before finally tying the knot, the duo had been dating each other for a long time. They worked together for the first time in Patralekhaa`s debut Bollywood film `Citylights` in 2014.

On the work front, Rajkummar was recently seen in a crime thriller film `Monica O My Darling` alongside Huma Qureshi, Radhika Apte and Sikandar Kher in the lead roles. Helmed by Vasan Bala, the film premiered on the OTT platform Netflix and gathered positive responses from the audience. He will be next seen in Karan Johar`s upcoming sports drama film `Mr and Mrs Mahi` alongside actor Janhvi Kapoor.

Helmed by Sharan Sharma, the official release date of the film is still awaited. Apart from that, he also has the director duo Raj and DK`s `Guns and Gulaabs`.