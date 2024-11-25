Rajkummar Rao Says He is Not Stupid When Asked If He Charges Rs 5 Cr Fee After Stree 2 Success

Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao, known for his versatile performances and dedication to his craft, recently addressed rumours about his fee hike after the success of Stree 2. The actor, in a candid conversation with Indian Express, laughed off the claims and emphasised his focus on passion over profit.

When asked about reports suggesting that he charges Rs 5 crore per film, Rajkummar dismissed the speculation and said. “I read different figures every day,” he joked. “I’m not stupid to burden my producers. Being part of the biggest blockbuster is not going to change me as an actor. Money is just a byproduct of my passion.”

He added that his primary goal remains to find roles that inspire him. “I want to work all my life, so I keep looking for roles that surprise me, excite me, challenge me, and help me grow,”

Rajkummar Rao has been riding high on the success of films like Stree, Badhaai Do, and Monica, O My Darling. Despite his growing stardom, the actor has consistently maintained his down-to-earth demeanour, earning respect both within the industry and among audiences.

With Stree 2 being his other massive hit, Rajkummar Rao proves that passion and authenticity remain the foundation of his career. Talking about his cult dialogue, Bicky Plej, revealed in the same interview,” I just delivered it differently and now it’s a trump line to cajole a friend or a partner into doing something”.

Rajkummar Rao will be seen next in Maalik which will be his first action thriller.