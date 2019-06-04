close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
rajkumma rao

Rajkummar Rao warns film industry against impersonators

The actor set the record straight, saying he is represented by an agency and no independent entities.

Rajkummar Rao warns film industry against impersonators

Mumbai: Actor Rajkummar Rao on Tuesday requested the film fraternity to be wary of a gang of con artistes claiming to represent him.

The 34-year-old actor released a statement on Twitter warning directors and producers of the crooks.

"It has recently come to my notice that someone is claiming to represent me. They seem to be a team of con artists who not just claim to represent me but also have someone impersonating me to dupe producers and directors," Rajkummar tweeted.

The actor set the record straight, saying he is represented by an agency and no independent entities.

Rajkummar also urged the filmmakers to be aware and not to engage in monetary transactions without thorough research.

"Please do not trust any paperwork that says otherwise as it is most likely forged. I would urge you to do a thorough research on who you are dealing with before you engage in any monetary transactions with anyone. Be safe, be aware," he added. 

 

Tags:
rajkumma raocon actorsRajkummar Rao films
Next
Story

My dreams have become bigger now: Raftaar

Must Watch

PT2M42S

Doctor beats up patient at Jaipur hospital