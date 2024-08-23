Advertisement
RAJ KUMAR RAO

Rajkummar Rao Was Paid Just Rs 11,000 For 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', Stree 2 Actor Reflects On Early Struggles

Rajkummar Rao shared his early career challenges and his wife Patralekha’s support in a recent podcast.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2024, 05:49 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Rajkummar Rao Was Paid Just Rs 11,000 For 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha', Stree 2 Actor Reflects On Early Struggles Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In a recent podcast appearance on Raj Shamani’s show, acclaimed actor Rajkummar Rao opened up about his early career struggles and the pivotal role his wife, Patralekha, played in his personal development. Rao, known for his impactful roles in films like Stree and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, reminisced about his breakthrough role in the 2010 film Love Sex Aur Dhokha.

Rao, who moved to Mumbai in February 2008, recounted his arduous journey to landing his first Bollywood film. He shared that he initially encountered an advertisement for Love Sex Aur Dhokha, directed by Dibakar Banerjee, and proceeded to meet with casting director Atul Mongia. Despite several attempts to secure an audition, Rao eventually succeeded after persistently sending his pictures and showing up for the audition.

Reflecting on his audition experience, Rao said, “I went in wearing what I thought were appropriate clothes based on the brief. I was asked, 'What are you wearing? Do you have anything else?' I said, 'No,' “At that time I felt like I’d messed up. I thought I had lost my chance.” Nevertheless, he was eventually informed that he was chosen to be the lead in Banerjee’s film, though the role paid him just ₹11,000. “It wasn’t about the money; it was about the opportunity,” Rao emphasized.

In the same interview, Rao also praised his wife, actress Patralekha, for her support in improving his English skills. He admitted, “My command over English was horrible. I was underconfident and could barely form a coherent sentence. Patralekha, knowingly or unknowingly, played a crucial role in helping me overcome this challenge.”

On the work front, Rao’s most recent project is Stree 2, the sequel to the 2018 horror comedy Stree. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the film continues the story of a ghostly courtesan seeking justice in Chanderi. The sequel features a star-studded cast including Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, with special appearances by Akshay Kumar and Varun Dhawan.

