close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajkummar Rao

Rajkummar Rao's 'Newton' clocks 2 years

Rajkummar Rao's film "Newton", which was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 90th Academy Awards, has completed two years on Sunday since its release.

Rajkummar Rao&#039;s &#039;Newton&#039; clocks 2 years

Mumbai: Rajkummar Rao's film "Newton", which was India's official entry for the Best Foreign Language Film category at the 90th Academy Awards, has completed two years on Sunday since its release.

Reminiscing about the film's journey, Rajkummar took to Twitter and shared that "Newton" will always remain special to him.

"2 years of 'Newton'. This film will always remain very special to me for so many reasons. Thank you guys for all your love and support," Rajkummar tweeted along with the movie's poster.

Directed by Amit V. Masurkar, "Newton" revolves around a young government clerk who is sent on election duty to a Maoist-controlled town and how the ideological struggle puts him in an awkward situation. It was shot in the interiors of Chhatisgarh.
 

Tags:
Rajkummar RaoNewtonOscar nominations
Next
Story

Jayalalithaa's nephew objects to web series 'Queen'

Must Watch

PT23M25S

'Howdy Modi' show: PM Modi to reach NRG Stadium of Houston shortly