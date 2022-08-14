New Delhi: Comedian-Actor Raju Srivastava is currently admitted to AIIMS, Delhi after suffering a heart attack. He is on a ventilator and many people said that he had also suffered from brain damage, many rumours surfaced on the social media and now, his family members have claimed that he is now doing better.

Recently, his nephew, Kushal Srivastava shared the latest health update. Talking to ETimes, Kushal confirmed Raju has been showing positive response.

He said, "I would like to inform people to not believe any rumours. Raju ji’s condition is gradually and slowly getting better. Doctors are also saying that he is showing a positive response. There are no signs of negative results in his reports which is again a positive sign. Also, Raju ji moved his hand and fingers which doctors have informed us. He is a fighter, he will be back. I just want to request everyone to pray for his health. The doctors here are doing their best and giving good treatment. Our motive is to stop people from spreading rumours and negative stories. He is stable now and things are improving and he is showing signs of recovery."

He further added, "We are trying our best to stop these negative news as they are spreading easily. People are messaging and asking so things are getting difficult to handle. Raju ji is already fighting a battle inside and these rumours are disturbing the family. We put up a post on his Instagram also, but people are still continuing to message or publish wrong information. There are also rumours that he exercised a bit too much on the day when he suffered heart attack which is baseless. He would always run on the treadmill, he never indulged in lifting heavy weights. He was doing his daily exercise."

Raju Srivastava felt uneasy while he was working out in the gym. He was rushed to the hospital as his health deterioted.