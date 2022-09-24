NewsLifestylePeople
RAJU SRIVASTAVA

Raju Srivastava's wife is to fly down to Mumbai for the late comedian's prayer meet!

Srivastav's family, friends, colleagues bid him a tearful adieu on Thursday in Delhi and now, his prayer meet will be held in Mumbai.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 24, 2022, 09:32 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Srivastav's family, friends, colleagues bid him a tearful adieu on Thursday in Delhi and now, his prayer meet will be held in Mumbai.
  • Many actors, directors, producers and TV stars are expected to attend it.

Trending Photos

Raju Srivastava's wife is to fly down to Mumbai for the late comedian's prayer meet!

New Delhi: The untimely demise of legendary comedian Raju Srivastav shocked everyone. He was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi on August 10th and he passed away on September 21st. He was just 58 and one of the most loved stand-up comics in the industry.

Srivastav's family, friends, colleagues bid him a tearful adieu on Thursday in Delhi and now, his prayer meet will be held in Mumbai. Many actors, directors, producers and TV stars are expected to attend it.

According to ETimes, Raju Srivastav's wife is expected to be flying to Mumbai tomorrow. The prayer meeting is on September 25th, Sunday in Isckon Temple, Juhu.

Srivastav, 58, breathed his last on Wednesday. The comedian was in the entertainment industry since the 1980s and shot to fame after participating in the first season of the reality stand-up comedy show 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' in 2005.

Raju suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at his gym and was rushed to AIIMS, Delhi where he was given CPR and revived last month. His family broke out the news that the comedian is no more.

Live Tv

Raju SrivastavaRaju Srivastavraju srivastava deathRaju Srivastava prayer meetraju srivastava wife

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: PFI terrorist organization, then why delay in ban?
DNA Video
DNA: Global analysis of 'hate crime' against Hindus
DNA Video
DNA: System silent on heavy bags weighing student down
DNA Video
DNA: Why system doesn't prevent cities from drowning in rainwater?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 23, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Operation 'All Out' against PFI
DNA Video
DNA: Pak Foreign Minister Bilawal's unreasonable lie at United Nations
DNA Video
DNA: Muslims 'fascinated' after meeting Mohan Bhagwat?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 22, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral