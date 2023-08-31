Rakhi Sawant Aka Fatima Returns From Mecca, Receives Floral Welcome At Mumbai Airport, Watch Video

New Delhi: Actor, dancer and controversial queen Rakhi Sawant is currently in the news following the allegation made by her ex-husband Adil Durrani. The actress recently went on a holy pilgrimage in Mecca, Madina wherein she performed Umrah. Several pictures and videos of Rakhi from Mecca, Medina surfaced on the internet and went viral on social media.

Amidst this, a video had also surfaced wherein Rakhi was seen breaking down while praying to God. The actress was seen talking about how Adil used her in an attempt to establish a career in the film industry and did Nikah with her. On Friday, Rakhi was captured arriving back to Mumbai from Mecca. Upon her arrival at the Mumbai airport, the actress was accorded a floral welcome by her fans.

As she made her way out of the gate, she told the paparazzi gathered around her, "Rakhi nahi, Fatima bolo (Not Rakhi, call me Fatima)." The photographers obliged and began calling her Fatima.

A man tried to put a garland around her neck but she stepped back away from him and took the garland from his hand. She, however, did let a woman put another garland around her neck.

When a reporter asked Rakhi if she had changed her name in her documents, she said, "God made me just like this, he loves me just how I am. He doesn't need me to change documents or my name."

Rakhi reportedly converted to Islam after she and UAE-based businessman Adil Khan tied the knot in an intimate nikah ceremony last year. However, earlier this year, Rakhi accused Adil of being abusive towards her and even cheating on her with another woman. The actress filed a police report against Adil and accused him of domestic violence, cheating, and fraud.

Meanwhile, Adil was arrested by the Mumbai police in another case ni February 2023 after a woman accused him of rape. Earlier this month, after Adil was released from the month, he held a press conference and accused the actress of cheating on him with his first husband Ritesh.