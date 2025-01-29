Rakhi Sawant Confirms Her Third Marriage With Pakistani Actor Dodi Khan

Mumbai: Rakhi Sawant is again making headlines, with claims of being in love with Pakistani actor Dodi Khan. Known for her dramatic personal life, the former actress has hinted at a possible third marriage, leaving fans and media buzzing with speculation.

In an interview with News18, Rakhi openly spoke about her relationship with Dodi Khan, stating, “He is my love. We love each other. He is from Pakistan. I am from India, so we will have a love marriage.” Her statement has sparked curiosity about whether she is serious about tying the knot again or if this is just another publicity stunt.

However, amidst the excitement, Rakhi did not hold back from attacking her ex-husband, Adil Khan Durrani. She accused him of trying to defame her, saying, “Adil is jealous of my marriage, so he wants bad publicity, wrong publicity from my name, and I don’t want to give any publicity to that idiot.” Rakhi and Adil’s tumultuous relationship has been a hot topic for months, with accusations, legal battles, and endless drama unfolding in public.

Adding fuel to the fire, Rakhi took to Instagram to address the buzz around her alleged third marriage. In a video, she confidently stated, “I want to tell something to all. Everybody is very worried about my wedding. I can marry whenever I want, whether in India, Pakistan, China, Bhutan, America, London, or Canada. Live and let live. What are you doing?”

Her statement suggests that she is unfazed by public scrutiny and intends to live life on her terms. While some fans support her bold attitude, others are skeptical about whether this is just another dramatic episode in Rakhi’s ever-eventful life.

Rakhi Sawant has a history of making sensational claims, especially when it comes to her relationships. Her first widely publicized wedding was with Ritesh, whom she introduced in Bigg Boss 15, only to later reveal that their marriage was never legally registered. Her second marriage with Adil Khan Durrani ended in controversy, with accusations of domestic violence and fraud.

Now, with her professed love for Dodi Khan, many are wondering if this will lead to marriage or if it is just another headline-grabbing stunt. Given Rakhi’s track record, only time will tell.

Regardless of the truth, one thing remains certain,, Rakhi Sawant knows how to keep the entertainment industry talking.