Rakhi Sawant Leaves For Umrah, Actress Accuses Adil Khan, Sherlyn Chopra Of Hacking Her Instagram Account

New Delhi: Rakhi Sawant and her estranged husband Adil Khan Durrani have been hitting headlines for their recent allegations against one another. Adil Khan, a Mysuru-based businessman was arrested by the police earlier this year after his wife and actress Rakhi Sawant registered an FIR against him and accused him of cheating, fraud and assault. Following his reelase from the prison, Adil held a conference where he came out with several shocking allegations against the actress. To counter this, Rakhi also held a press conference to set the record straight.

In the meantime, Rakhi's best friend Rajshree and her frenemy Sherlyn Chopra also sided with Adil and they both filed separate FIRs against the actress. Amidst the fiasco, Rakhi jetted off to Saudi Arabia on Thursday to perform Umrah. She said, "I feel very fortunate that today I am going to Umrah for the first time. Please pray for me and I will also pray for everyone there."

However, before taking off for her spiritual journey, Rakhi lodged a complaint at Oshiwara Police Station against Sherlyn Chopra, Rajshree, and Adil Khan Durrani. The former Bigg Boss contestant also accused them of hacking her Instagram account.

While speaking to the mediapersons, Rakhi shared, "I don't have access, Adil and Rajshree have hacked my 10 million followers Instagram account, they don't let me eat or sleep. I go home and they just continue to torture me."

Upon visiting Rakhi's Instagram account, it was found unavailable at the moment.

On Thursday evening, Last evening, the Bigg Boss contestant was spotted paying a visit at the Mahim Dargah. Talking to the media, she shared, "I have come here to pray that these evil people who are troubling me stay away from me. They have lied and put false allegations on me. I have come here for peace."