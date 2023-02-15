topStoriesenglish2573637
Rakhi Sawant Makes Shocking Statements After Court Hearing of Adil Khan Durrani Case- Watch

Sharing details about the domestic violence case against her husband Adil, Rakhi has now said that the matter will be heard in a Mumbai court on Thursday.

  • Rakhi Sawant is one of the most controversial yet entertaining celebrities in the industry. Nowadays she is making headlines because of her rift with her husband Adil Khan Durrani, with whom she has announced separation recently.
  • Sharing details about the domestic violence case against her husband Adil, Rakhi has now said that the matter will be heard in a Mumbai court on Thursday. She has revealed many details regarding the case to the media today.

New Delhi: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most controversial yet entertaining celebrities in the industry. Nowadays she is making headlines because of her rift with her husband Adil Khan Durrani, with whom she has announced separation recently.

Sharing details about the domestic violence case against her husband Adil, Rakhi has now said that the matter will be heard in a Mumbai court on Thursday. She has revealed many details regarding the case to the media today.

"Ek khushi ki ummed aur ek sacchi ki jeet jo mujhe abhi mili hai. Main judge sahab ko shukriya karna chahungi. Peedit hoon main. Mujhe nayay mila hai abhi. Abhi kal matter ki hearing hai. Adil ko Arthur road jail se police station laya jaaega aur phir court mein paish kareinge. (I am hoping to win. I am thankful to the judge. I am getting justice. The case will be heard in court tomorrow. Adil will be brought to the court from Arthur road jail too)," Rakhi said. The 44-year-old actress also added, “Jooth haarega aur sach jeetega. Mera vishwas hai (Truth will win and that is my belief)."

This comes a day after Rakhi told paps that she does not want Adil to get bail. She said, "Main chahti hu sirf use bail na ho bass (I want that he should not get bail),” she said and added, “Jo unhone mere saath kia ki hai pehle unki saza milne do (let him first get punished for what he has done to me)."

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani got secretly married in June last year and then made it official later in 2022. The latter was arrested on February 7 after Rakhi leveled several allegations against him and accused him of being involved in many extramarital affairs. 

