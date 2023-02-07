topStoriesenglish2570611
NewsLifestylePeople
RAKHI SAWANT

Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Durrani Gets Arrested; Actress Claims he hit her, Robbed all her Money

Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani got arrested after she filed an FIR against him at Oshiwara Police Station in Mumbai.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 07, 2023, 02:06 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Durrani Gets Arrested; Actress Claims he hit her, Robbed all her Money

New Delhi: Rakhi Sawant is currently making headlines for her hush-hush marriage and separation with Adil Durrani. Recently, Rakhi was spotted at the Oshiwara Police Station and in the latest development her husband Adil Khan Durrani has been arrested. In a voice note, Rakhi revealed that she had filed a complaint due to which the police arrested him. 

“He got arrested because I filed an FIR against him. This is no drama. He spoiled my life. He thrashed me. He took away my money,” Rakhi said in an audio statement. 

Earlier, she had announced separation from Adil after she claimed that he cheated on her and kept their marriage in secret for doing affairs. She even shared photos of Adil with his alleged girlfriend Tanu.  

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

"The other day, he asked me to apologise in the media. He told me that he will come back only if I apologise. He told me that he will leave everything and will come back but he did not return," Rakhi told paps. "He is staying with that girl. Shame on that girl. Finally, Adil has left me. Now, I have shared everything with the media," the actress added. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Rakhi also accused Adil of taking all her money which led to the death of her mother Jaya Bheda. She even accused him of using her name to enter Bollywood. In an emotional video, the 44-year-old actress had said, "Adil ne finally decision le liya ki woh Tanu ke saath rehenge. Kal unhone bol diya mujhe, ki mai jaa raha hoon tumhe chod ke, mai Tanu ke saath rahunga. Mera Istemaal kiya Bollywood mai ane ke liye. Mai court jaungi. Mere saare paise unhone le liye. Mere pass saare proof hai." 

Live Tv

rakhi sawantAdil KhanAdil Durrani arrestedRakhi Sawant husbandAdil DurraniAdil Durrani arrest news

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Earthquake in Turkey...it is necessary to be afraid
DNA Video
DNA: When freedom fighter Motilal Nehru died in 1931
DNA Video
DNA: India's big step towards indigenous power
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News: February 04, 2023
DNA Video
DNA: Rocks dedicated to Shriram came from miles away
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Daughters....who touched the peak in the midst of struggle
DNA Video
DNA: Budget accounting in the language of the 'Common Man'
DNA Video
DNA: Why was Australia scared of a 'capsule'?
DNA Video
DNA: Astronaut Kalpana Chawla died in 2003
DNA Video
DNA: This time's budget will bring happiness or sorrow?