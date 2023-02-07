Rakhi Sawant’s Husband Adil Durrani Gets Arrested; Actress Claims he hit her, Robbed all her Money

New Delhi: Rakhi Sawant is currently making headlines for her hush-hush marriage and separation with Adil Durrani. Recently, Rakhi was spotted at the Oshiwara Police Station and in the latest development her husband Adil Khan Durrani has been arrested. In a voice note, Rakhi revealed that she had filed a complaint due to which the police arrested him.

“He got arrested because I filed an FIR against him. This is no drama. He spoiled my life. He thrashed me. He took away my money,” Rakhi said in an audio statement.

Earlier, she had announced separation from Adil after she claimed that he cheated on her and kept their marriage in secret for doing affairs. She even shared photos of Adil with his alleged girlfriend Tanu.

"The other day, he asked me to apologise in the media. He told me that he will come back only if I apologise. He told me that he will leave everything and will come back but he did not return," Rakhi told paps. "He is staying with that girl. Shame on that girl. Finally, Adil has left me. Now, I have shared everything with the media," the actress added.

Rakhi also accused Adil of taking all her money which led to the death of her mother Jaya Bheda. She even accused him of using her name to enter Bollywood. In an emotional video, the 44-year-old actress had said, "Adil ne finally decision le liya ki woh Tanu ke saath rehenge. Kal unhone bol diya mujhe, ki mai jaa raha hoon tumhe chod ke, mai Tanu ke saath rahunga. Mera Istemaal kiya Bollywood mai ane ke liye. Mai court jaungi. Mere saare paise unhone le liye. Mere pass saare proof hai."