Rakhi Sawant suffers a miscarriage, had announced pregnancy on Bigg Boss Marathi: Report

New Delhi: The controversial celebrity, Rakhi Sawant first shocked her fans with reports about her hush-hush wedding with beau Adil Khan Durrani to him denying the news and later she alleging that he abandoned her. Finally, the drama ended with Adil making it up to her and clarifying why he refused to accept her first. Now, another bit of a heartbreaking news from her side about her suffering a miscarriage is doing the rounds.

Celebrity Paparazzo Viral Bhayani shared that Rakhi Sawant had announced her pregnancy first on Bigg Boss Marathi but contestants assumed she was faking it. The post reads: #rakhiswant has always made us laugh and we always take her lightly. Sadly, the lady has been going through a lot of pain lately. Nevertheless she is the one who cries in the rain. Amidst her mom's health issue and personal life issues comes this bad news. "Yesh bhai I was pregnant and I had announced the same on Bigg Boss Marathi show. But everyone thought it was a joke and did not take it very seriously," Rakhi told me over phone. She also confirmed that she had a miscarriage

After Adil accepted their marriage in public, she claimed that her 'bhai' Salman Khan called Adil when the latter reportedly refused to accept her.

Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj. The two even appeared together in Salman Khan's reality show 'Big Boss 15'. Soon after the show, Rakhi called the marriage with Ritesh a mistake and stated that their marriage was not legal because Ritesh was not divorced, and already had a wife. Before that Rakhi parted ways with her boyfriend Abhishek Awasthi long back and the relationship reportedly ended on a sour note.

Rakhi's mother Jaya Bheda is currently battling a critical illness. She has been diagnosed with a brain tumour and cancer. The Bigg Boss star was inconsolable in several videos shared online after she came out of Bigg Boss Marathi recently as she urged fans to pray for her mother's recovery. Rakhi's mom underwent chemotherapy earlier in 2020 as well. Jaya Bheda had a tumour of the gallbladder which turned cancerous.