Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Durrani accepts their wedding, shares pics from nikaah ceremony

NEW DELHI: Television's controversial queen Rakhi Sawant, who was last seen in Bigg Boss Marathi 4, is going through a distasteful time. The actress recently released her wedding photos and videos with boyfriend Adil Durrani Khan and announced that she got married to him after dating him for three months. However, much to her shock, Adil initially denied their wedding and called it 'fake', and later stated that his family has still not accepted her.

Now, much to Rakhi's relief, her boyfriend-turned-husband Adil accepted Rakhi as his wife. Taking to Instagram, Adil shared a beautiful picture with Rakhi from their 'nikah' ceremony and penned a beautiful note. He revealed that he had to deal with a few things before finally making his marriage with Rakhi official. He wrote, "So here’s an announcement finally, I never said I am not married to you Rakhi. Just had to handle a few things so had to be quiet, happy married life to us Rakhi (pappudi)."

The latest development left her fans excited as they wished a couple a happy married life.

One wrote, "Stay happy please don’t her .she is a gem of a person."

Another one wrote, "Now congratulations Adil bhai and rakhi lots of love"

"Yeaaahhhhh many many congratulations mam aap meko bhot aachi lgti hai.. stay blessed with ur partner ... Love you both," read another comment.

On Sunday, Rakhi was papped on Mumbai streets looking extremely devastated as she couldn't stop crying in front of the camerapersons. When she was asked about the status of her marriage, Rakhi said, "Kya bolun? Itni bezzati...Shaadi shuda hun bol nahi paongi...sasural ki izzat bhi rakhni hain."

When Rakhi was questioned if the marriage is for real, the actress said that she has produced all the proofs on social media. She then asked the camerapersons to go and verify her claims in the court.

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant was previously married to Ritesh Raj, and she introduced him to on Salman Khan's reality show 'Bigg Boss 15'. The two entered the show together and stayed in the house for several weeks. However, after the show came to an end, Rakhi called the marriage with Ritesh a mistake, and announced to end her relationship with him. She also stated that their marriage was not legal because Ritesh was not divorced at the time he wed her, and already had a wife. Months after her separation with Ritesh, Rakhi announced Adil as her boyfriend before media.