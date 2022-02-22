हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
rakhi sawant

Rakhi Sawant's sizzling dance on 'Pushpa' actress Rashmika Madanna's Saami Saami song goes viral - Watch

Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami song: Rakhi Sawant grooved to Pushpa: The Rise track and the video went viral.

Rakhi Sawant&#039;s sizzling dance on &#039;Pushpa&#039; actress Rashmika Madanna&#039;s Saami Saami song goes viral - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Expect Rakhi Sawant to tickle your funnybones even with her dance moves! The controversial celebrity and Bigg Boss veteran recently joined the Pushpa frenzy and grooved to Rashmika Mandanna's Saami Saami song.

Rakhi Sawant's sizzling dance moves are coupled with the fun element too. Wearing a shimmering dress, she grooved to Saami Saami song with Rajeev Khimchi, a choreographer and producer who shared the video on his Instagram handle. Take a look here: 

Rakhi Sawant was last seen in Bigg Boss 15 as one of the finalists and entertained the fans with her shenanigans. 

Her personal life has been making headlines. After introducing husband Ritesh on Bigg Boss 15, Rakhi recently announced separation. She wrote on Instagram, "Dear fans and well wishers, Just wanted to say Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After Bigg Boss a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it’s best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy our lives separatel."

For the unversed, Rakhi Sawant and Ritesh Singh were not officially married as the businessman still needed to divorce his first wife.

 

rakhi sawantrashmika mandannaRashmika Mandanna dancesaami saami songPushpa The RiseAllu Arjun
