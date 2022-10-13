Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot in 2023? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are one of the favourite couples of Bollywood today. The rumours of them tying the knot next year are doing rounds on social media and finally, the actress has reacted to the reports.

According to an ETimes report, Rakul and Jackky have decided to take their relationship to the next level. "Shaadi 2023 mein hogi aur yeh pucca hai. Aakhir dono ko ek doosre se inteha pyaar hai aur dono shaadi mein vishwas rakhte hain (They will become man and wife in 2023. They both believe in the institution of marriage)", claims ETimes.

Also, Rakul's brother told ETimes that the marriage is on the cards but both Rakul and Jackky are currently busy with their respective work commitments.

"Rakul has acted in a couple of projects by Jackky Bhagnani. Marriage is obviously on the cards, but nothing is concrete yet. She will announce it on her own when she decides to get married," he said.

@AmanPreetOffl you confirmed ? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro .. it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life .. https://t.co/ZSZgNjW2BW — Rakul Singh (@Rakulpreet) October 12, 2022

Later, sharing the news on Twitter Rakul rubbished the report. "@AmanPreetOffl, you confirmed? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro… it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life…," she wrote.

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official last year and fans went gaga over it.