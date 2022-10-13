NewsLifestylePeople
RAKUL PREET SINGH

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot in 2023? Here's what we know

The rumours of them tying the knot next year are doing rounds on social media and finally, the actress has reacted to the reports.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Oct 13, 2022, 09:14 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are one of the favourite couples of Bollywood today.
  • The rumours of them tying the knot next year are doing rounds on social media and finally, the actress has reacted to the reports.

Trending Photos

Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani to tie the knot in 2023? Here's what we know

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are one of the favourite couples of Bollywood today. The rumours of them tying the knot next year are doing rounds on social media and finally, the actress has reacted to the reports.

According to an ETimes report, Rakul and Jackky have decided to take their relationship to the next level. "Shaadi 2023 mein hogi aur yeh pucca hai. Aakhir dono ko ek doosre se inteha pyaar hai aur dono shaadi mein vishwas rakhte hain (They will become man and wife in 2023. They both believe in the institution of marriage)", claims ETimes. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Also, Rakul's brother told ETimes that the marriage is on the cards but both Rakul and Jackky are currently busy with their respective work commitments.

"Rakul has acted in a couple of projects by Jackky Bhagnani. Marriage is obviously on the cards, but nothing is concrete yet. She will announce it on her own when she decides to get married," he said.

Later, sharing the news on Twitter Rakul rubbished the report. "@AmanPreetOffl, you confirmed? Aur mujhe bataya bhi nahi bro… it’s funny how I don’t have news about my life…," she wrote.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rakul Singh (@rakulpreet)

Rakul and Jackky made their relationship official last year and fans went gaga over it.

Live Tv

Rakul Preet SinghJackky BhagnaniRakul JackkyRakul Preet Singh weddingRakul Jackky wedding

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Stay Away From 5G Fraud!
DNA Video
DNA: Eye removed in the name of free operation
DNA Video
DNA: First look of electric flying car
DNA Video
DNA: 'Deep' analysis of road and system potholes
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; October 12, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi's 'Mahakal Bhakti' seen at Ujjain Mahakaleshwar
DNA Video
DNA: Story of making money from cigarette butts
DNA Video
DNA : India army's brave assault dog 'Zoom'
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 11, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rain exposes poor drainage system in Agra