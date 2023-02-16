Rakul Preet Singh to turn Showstopper for Lakshmi Manchu's Charity Fashion Show

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet Singh, who has been an ex-Femina Miss India contestant back in 2011 is all excited to walk down the ramp, this time with beau Jackky Bhagnani at Lakshmi Manchu's Charity Fashion show for her NGO Teach for Change. Reportedly the actress will glide down the runway as the showstopper, dressed by the ace designer Varun Chakkilam.

Speaking about her participation at the show, Actor Rakul Preet Singh said, “Lakshmi is like family to me and doing this for an initiative which is so close to her is really fulfilling for me. Her efforts are genuine and it is not just putting this show together, it is an all-year-round commitment for her. This is the 8th edition of Teach for Change's annual fundraising charity fashion show and I have seen this grow bit by bit over the years and it's truly commendable. The quality of education that these children receive is nothing like other charity efforts, it’s a class apart. Having a vision is one thing but to translate that into action and hold your ground for years is another. Lakshmi is always inspiring. This show is as much mine as it is hers, in spirit. I hope my humble effort adds to the initiative”.

LAKSHMI MANCHU ON RAKUL PREET SINGH

Lakshmi added, "Rakul is always my first choice for the showstopper. Varun was also very excited when I onboarded her. Apart from the fact that she is my friend, philosopher and guide, Rakul is a thoroughbred professional with years of experience on the ramp. Her presence on the show ups the ante for all of us. She has supported this initiative almost since inception and I’m glad that she is headlining for us along with Jackky this year."

RAKUL PREET'S FASHION GAME

When asked about her show-stopping ensemble for the night, she doesn’t give away much except that they are still torn between two looks, both of which she is in love with. Rakul also spoke about her fashion game which has been upped by leaps and boundaries in the last decade “I think my go-to fashion mantra is to really not follow trends but wear what's comfortable and style it to make it look edgier. I love experimenting with my looks overall, I have been into a lot of warmer tones and colour blocks, off late."

The actor-producer Lakshmi Manchu will host the event and, along with Rakul, and beau Jackky Bhagnani, badminton players Saina Nehwal, Parupalli Kashyap and a few more South stars will walk the ramp. The proceeds from the fundraiser will go to her NGO, Teach for Change, which works to educate underprivileged children across Southern India.