Rakul Preet Singh, Varun Dhawan Set Dance Floor On Fire With Electrifying Chemistry In Doha

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh is one of the most prettiest actresses and has gained immense popularity across various film industries. Having left a delible mark on the audiences since her debut, the leading lady has continued to prove her mettle and has stamped her ability across various entertainment industries.

In her evolving career, the actress has worked with the biggest superstars of Indian cinema, and her chemistry with the co-stars she worked with has etched a different place in the hearts of the audience. Recently, Rakul performed at the event 'Entertainer No. 1' in Qatar, where her stage performances set the stage on fire and garnered whistles and clappings from the audience.

Besides this, Rakul Preet Singh was seen dancing with Varun Dhawan at the event, and the duo gave an electrifying performance to the romantic song 'Apna Bana Le' from Bhediya. Their performances were truly the biggest highlight of the whole event, and everyone went gaga over this fresh pairing dance performance that lit up the stage.

In just a few minutes of dance performance, both superstars of the younger generation have won the hearts of everyone. It would definitely be a feast to watch this fresh and appealing pairing come together for an out-and-out romantic film. Having received massive accolades from everyone during a stage performance, fans are excited to see them together on-screen as they would definitely make an iconic pairing on-screen and are manifesting a movie of both together.

Meanwhile, Rakul Preet Singh, who had five prominent releases last year, has two big successful releases with 'Chhatriwali' and I Love You', will be seen in the Pan India film 'Indian 2' and also has another big film, 'Ayalaan', and some interesting unannounced films in the filmography.