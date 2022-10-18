Rakul Preet Singh's chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra in song 'Dil De diya' will melt your heart-Watch

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh has enjoyed back-to-back movie releases so far his year. While the actress is still receiving praise for her stunning screen presence and chemistry in Doctor G with Ayushmann Khurrana, her fans have another pairing to ship as her most recent song, Dil De Diya, from Thank God, gives fans a brand-new glimpse of her chemistry with Sidharth Malhotra.

Her chemistry with Sidharth is off the charts. Well, this isn't the first time they are paired together for a film but every time the two hit the screens together, viewers can barely take their eyes off their beguiling chemistry.

Here is the video of the song :

In her role as Sidharth's love interest in the film Thank God, Rakul simply exudes grace and radiance. After being portrayed this year as a medical student, pilot, and instructor, she will be seen as a cop in the movie.

On the work front, the actress who has appeared in several hit movies this year was recently seen in the Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Doctor G'. Apart from that She will also appear in the film such as Chhatriwali, in addition to other unspecified projects.