Rakul Preet Singh’s Family Flies To Mumbai For Her First Diwali With Jackky Bhagnani After Recent Injury

New Delhi: Rakul Preet Singh is one of the prettiest actresses in Bollywood, known for her distinct presence on screen. She had recently experienced a health scare with the back injury in the gym. But nothing lifts the spirit quite like family! To make her first Diwali post-wedding extra special—and to support her through her recovery—Rakul’s parents flew down to Mumbai to join her and the Bhagnani family in celebrating the festival.

Despite being on bed rest, Rakul shared heartwarming glimpses of her festive family moments, bringing warmth and joy to her fans with a sneak peek into her cozy, love-filled Diwali celebration.

Her caption beautifully conveyed the spirit of togetherness, love, and tradition that marked her festive gathering.

Have A Look At The Post:

After performing the Diwali puja and honoring traditional rituals, Rakul and her family dove into the celebrations, complete with delicious food, sweets, laughter, and endless fun. The warm, festive spirit truly filled the air, making this Diwali an unforgettable one for the family.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani got married on February 21, 2024, in Goa in the presence of their family and friends.

On the work front, Rakul Preet Singh is poised to dazzle audiences with her upcoming sequel, ‘De De Pyaar De 2.’ Following this, she will appear in ‘Mere Husband Ki Biwi’ and is set for the gripping drama ‘Ameeri.’