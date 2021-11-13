हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Singh's FIRST LOOK from ‘Chhatriwali’ drops online - See pic

Chhatriwali is Produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP and directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar.

Rakul Preet Singh&#039;s FIRST LOOK from ‘Chhatriwali’ drops online - See pic

New Delhi: Producer Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP announced their upcoming project 'Chhatriwali' featuring Rakul Preet Singh playing the role of a condom tester.  Titled ‘Chhatriwali’, the social family entertainer recently went on floors in Lucknow.

Sharing her excitement Rakul Preet Singh added, “It’s quite an interesting and hatke subject and I am very thrilled about starting the journey of my character. It's important to highlight some issues in a light-hearted way and that has got me pretty excited.”

The makers have now dropped the first look of Chhatriwali which is a quirky drama and an untouched concept-based film by the production house. Desperate for a job, a female unemployed chemistry graduate in small-town Karnal becomes a condom tester, a secret she must hide from everyone around her. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by RSVP (@rsvpmovies)

Director Tejas Deoskar said, "Our film is a social family entertainer, which aims at de-stigmatising the use of condoms and we are truly excited that the film has gone on floors. Rakul brings freshness to every role that she portrays and with a sensitive, thought-provoking subject like this, the audience will certainly enjoy a roller-coaster ride of comedy."

