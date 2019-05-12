Rakul took bartending classes for 'De De Pyaar De'

Mumbai: Actress Rakul Preet says it was fun to learn bartending while preparing for her forthcoming film "De De Pyaar De".

Apart from losing 8 kgs to portray the character of Ayesha in the film, Rakul had to learn bartending as well.

"I attended the bartending workshop for about a week as it was needed to learn for the role, and it was a lot of fun. I learnt how to use the shakers, mix drinks, hold the mixers in the right way, serve in the right way, hold the glasses, flip glasses and all of that," Rakul said in a statement.

"The experience was great. I would also cut my finger once in a while during the process. I wanted to be comfortable with the body language, so that it doesn't look awkward while enacting it," she added.

She found it most challenging to flip the glass the way professional bartenders do it.

"But then I learned it. I do have butterfingers and it got slippery in the first two glasses, but now I think I've got pretty steady hands," she added.

"De De Pyaar De", helmed by Akiv Ali, explores the relationship between an older man and a younger woman. The film also stars Ajay Devgn and Tabu.

Produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film is slated to release on May 17.