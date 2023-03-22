Ramadan 2023: Hina Khan Performs Her First Umrah In Mecca With Her Family, Shares Pics

New Delhi: Popular television actress Hina Khan arrived with her family in the holy city of Mecca to perform her first Umrah. Taking to Instagram, the actress shared pictures of the same and captioned it as “Labaik Allahuma Labbaik Bismillah..”

Sharing another reel, she wrote, “Pehla Umrah mukammal May Allah accept our ibadat.”

A day later sharing pictures from her second Umrah, Hina Khan wrote, “Doosra umrah mukammal.. Mashallah Jazaakallah.. May Allah accept our umrah and dua.. Thank you Allah for making it easy for us all.. Thank you @alkhalidtours To help us take this sacred journey to umrah..”

Fans were very excited to see the photos of her spiritual journey and shared their love for her in the comments section. “Masha Allah duaa ki guzarish,” a user commented. “Allah humesha nek raste pr chalaye,” another user commented.

Hina Khan is a television actress who is famous for her role as Akshara Singhania in Star Plus’ longest running show ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’. She was also a part of Bigg Boss season 11. After that, she also essayed the negative role of Komolika in Star Plus ‘Kasautii Zindagi Kay’ in which she starred alongside Erica Fernandes, Parth Samthaan and Karan Singh Grover.