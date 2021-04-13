हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ramadan 2021

Ramadan Mubarak! Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza and other B-Town celebs extend wishes on Ramzan

At the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan, several Bollywood celebrities thronged social media to extend greetings. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza to South beauty Hansika Motwani and others wished their fans on the auspicious occasion. 

Ramadan Mubarak! Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza and other B-Town celebs extend wishes on Ramzan
Pic Courtesy: Pixabay (Representational use only)

New Delhi: At the beginning of the Islamic holy month of Ramzan or Ramadan, several Bollywood celebrities thronged social media to extend greetings. From megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Dia Mirza to South beauty Hansika Motwani and others wished their fans on the auspicious occasion. 

Muslims across the globe observe a 30-day fast, known as Rozas and praying for forgiveness. Ramadan word has Arabic root ramiḍa or ar-ramaḍ, which means scorching heat or dryness. It is believed that the holy book of Quran was written during this month. Thus, the people practise fasting in this month to purify their souls and seek forgiveness from the Almighty Allah. 

Take a look at who tweeted what: 

All those who are fasting during the daytime and are allowed to eat only after sunset. However, there are certain parameters and some are given the relaxation of not keeping the fast the entire day. People who suffer from any illness, or those who are travelling, elderly people, pregnant women and those going through their menstrual cycle are barred from keeping a fast.

Therefore, before sunrise (Sehri) and sunset (Iftar) are extremely important time slots for those observing Rozas. 

Ramzan Mubarak to all those who are fasting!

 

