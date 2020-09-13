हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Dipika Chikhlia

'Ramayan' star Dipika Chikhlia mourns mother's death, shares heartbreaking note

Dipika Chikhlia's mother died on Saturday. 

&#039;Ramayan&#039; star Dipika Chikhlia mourns mother&#039;s death, shares heartbreaking note
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@dipikachikhliatopiwala

New Delhi: Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who is best-known for playing the role Goddess Sita in 'Ramayan', is currently mourning the death of her mother. She took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking note on her death. Dipika's mother died on Saturday. 

The actress' post read, "Loss of your parent..is a grief one cannot go by easily. Mum RIP."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mum  RIP

A post shared by Dipika (@dipikachikhliatopiwala) on

Dipika is quite active and popular on social media. She often shares pictures from her family life on Instagram. Some months ago, she shared an adorable photo from her childhood days with her parents and wrote, "My mum, dad and me .... I had my family albums out, so dug into it deeper and found some pictures which I wanted to share ... my mum said I loved dressing all Indian and even then sarees were my all time favorite, if my mum was carrying a purse even I wanted it. So, apparently, I had a collection of purses too ..this picture is taken before the birth of my sister in Baroda now Vadodara ..where I stood for election... opposite the Maharaja on a BJP seat..."

Dipika is still remembered for her playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' opposite Arun Govil, who starred as Ram while Sunil Lahri was cast as Laxman. 

'Ramayan' made a comeback to TV sets after 30 years during the lockdown phase and became the world's most-watched show breaking all records.

Apart from 'Ramayan', Dipika has also acted in several films and TV shows, but Sita's role defined her career and made her a household name.

Tags:
Dipika ChikhliaDipika Chikhlia TopiwalaDipika Chikhlia mother's deathDipika Chikhlia instagram post
Next
Story

Viral: Shamita Shetty's tweet on 'death of democracy' after Kangana Ranaut's office was demolished by BMC
  • 47,54,356Confirmed
  • 78,586Deaths

Full coverage

  • 2,32,60,775Confirmed
  • 8,05,765Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT22M8S

Are 'Comrade' sponsors of Delhi riots?