'Ramayan' star Dipika Chikhlia mourns mother's death, shares heartbreaking note

New Delhi: Actress Dipika Chikhlia, who is best-known for playing the role Goddess Sita in 'Ramayan', is currently mourning the death of her mother. She took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking note on her death. Dipika's mother died on Saturday.

The actress' post read, "Loss of your parent..is a grief one cannot go by easily. Mum RIP."

Dipika is quite active and popular on social media. She often shares pictures from her family life on Instagram. Some months ago, she shared an adorable photo from her childhood days with her parents and wrote, "My mum, dad and me .... I had my family albums out, so dug into it deeper and found some pictures which I wanted to share ... my mum said I loved dressing all Indian and even then sarees were my all time favorite, if my mum was carrying a purse even I wanted it. So, apparently, I had a collection of purses too ..this picture is taken before the birth of my sister in Baroda now Vadodara ..where I stood for election... opposite the Maharaja on a BJP seat..."

Dipika is still remembered for her playing Sita in Ramanand Sagar's 'Ramayan' opposite Arun Govil, who starred as Ram while Sunil Lahri was cast as Laxman.

'Ramayan' made a comeback to TV sets after 30 years during the lockdown phase and became the world's most-watched show breaking all records.

Apart from 'Ramayan', Dipika has also acted in several films and TV shows, but Sita's role defined her career and made her a household name.