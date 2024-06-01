Ramesh Turani Opens Up On Casting Pashmina Roshan, Says 'Choosing Merit Over Lineage'

New Delhi: In the upcoming reboot of 2003 hit "Ishq Vishk," producer Ramesh Taurani is set to reintroduce audiences to the magic of young love with "Ishq Vishk Rebound" directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari. Among the ensemble cast, one name stands out – Pashmina Roshan, daughter of composer Rajesh Roshan and cousin of Hrithik Roshan. Ramesh emphasizes that Pashmina earned her role solely on the basis of talent.

"We had no idea who she was," he admits, recounting the audition process. “Pashmina was one of the 15 girls we shortlisted, we had no idea who she was. When we started doing her contracts, we found out she is a Roshan. I had worked extensively with her father Rajesh Roshan, but he never called, asking me to consider her. Neither did Hrithik, who has a rapport with me. Merit matters more than anything in this industry, whether you’re an outsider or a nepo kid. If you see from the ’80s to now, there are some actors who haven’t succeeded despite their lineage. With the original Ishq Vishk, we launched Shahid, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala. Shahid is a superstar today! Shenaz was also flooded with offers after the film. We are keen to do more movies with these kids too.”

The original 'Ishq Vishk' launched the careers of Shahid Kapoor, Amrita Rao and Shenaz Treasurywala. Ramesh says the reboot, starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal, follows the same principle of introducing new talent. “We wanted newcomers. Rohit Saraf has tasted fame, but this will launch him as a mainstream hero. We had five rounds of auditions and chose them”, he said.

As the anticipation builds for the release of "Ishq Vishk Rebound," all eyes are on Pashmina Roshan, whose journey from audition rooms to the silver screen symbolizes the essence of perseverance and passion.