Ranbir Kapoor Admires Prabhas, Says 'I Would Love To Be A Part...'

New Delhi: During a recent promotional event for his much-anticipated film 'Animal,' actor Ranbir Kapoor surprised fans by expressing his desire to make a small appearance in Prabhas' highly awaited movie, 'Spirit.' The much-loved Telugu superstar was admired by 'Animal' actor as well.

When asked to name someone from the Telugu film industry he is friends with, Ranbir Kapoor promptly mentioned Prabhas. The 'Animal' actor expressed his interest in playing a small role in 'Spirit,' the upcoming magnum opus directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Rabin said " If he has a Small Role for me I would love to be part of #Spirit "

"If he has a Small Role for me I would love to be part of Spirit"



'Spirit' is already generating substantial buzz as one of the most eagerly awaited PAN India films. Directed by the renowned Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the movie features PAN India Superstar Prabhas in a pivotal role, and expectations are soaring high for this cinematic extravaganza.

Meanwhile, Prabhas is currently immersed in the preparations for his next release, 'Salaar,' directed by Prashant Neel. The film promises to showcase Prabhas in a never-seen-before avatar, and fans are eagerly anticipating the adrenaline-packed action and thrills that the movie is expected to deliver. Adding to the excitement, Prabhas is also set to captivate audiences with 'Kalki 2898AD’ scheduled for release next year.