NEW DELHI: B-Town power couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor completed their one-month wedding anniversary on Saturday (May 14) and the duo celebrated the occasion by stepping out for dinner date in the evening. And now, the paparazzi have treated us with adorable glimpses of the married couple.

Ranbir and Alia dated each other for over four years before they tied the knot. The duo fell in love with each other on the sets of Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra' and since then has been together. Meanwhile, we take a look at the photos shared by celeb photographer Viral Bhayani.

In the photographs, Alia was seen wearing a blue flowy dress featuring a deep neckline. The actress kept her hair open and donned neutral makeup. She sealed her look with stunning footwear. Ranbir turned out in his stylish avatar as always as he donned a grey shirt and black trousers.

(Photo courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Earlier in the day, Alia Bhatt shared some lovely photos with husband Ranbir Kapoor on her social media account. As the newly-wed couple completed one month of their marriage, taking to her Instagram handle, Alia shared a new set of photos from their mehndi function and post-wedding party.

Fans and admirers once again expressed their love on the couple's candid photos, as evidenced by the abundance of heart emoticons in the comment section, which includes Alia's mother, actor Soni Razdan, and Varun Sharma.

On April 14, Alia married Ranbir Kapoor. Only close friends and family were invited to their wedding.

The couple married at Ranbir's Mumbai home.

Alia Bhatt will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film 'Brahmastra'. She will work with Karan Johar again in his upcoming film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which also stars Ranveer Singh. In addition, Bhatt will star in the Netflix spy picture 'Heart of Stone' starring Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan, and also alongside Priyanka Chopra and Katrina Kaif in Farhan Akhtar's film 'Jee Le Zaraa'.

