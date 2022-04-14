हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Alia Bhatt

Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Baraat to move from Krishna Raj Bungalow to Vastu

The stretch between Krishna Raj Bunglow and Vastu has been dolled up with light decorations suspended from trees. On April 14, a contingent of policemen will be deployed to ensure the smooth movement of the baraat from one building to another.

Ranbir-Alia Wedding: Baraat to move from Krishna Raj Bungalow to Vastu

Mumbai: With Alia Bhatt's mehendi wrapping up on Wednesday, the focus has shifted to the marriage ceremony on Wednesday. The families of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are gearing up for the wedding ceremony of the power couple slated for Thursday, April 14.

The baraat procession of members of the Kapoor family will move from Krishna Raj bungalow, the under-construction future home of Ranbir and Alia named after the late Raj Kapoor's wife, from one part of Mumbai's tony Pali Hill neighbourhood to Ranbir's current home, Vastu, in another part of the same area. The two addresses are separated by less than a couple of kilometres.

 

Ranbir had moved to Vastu from the ancestral home of the Kapoors in Chembur in 2016. Vastu's interiors, incidentally, had been designed by Gauri Khan.

 

 

The stretch between the two venues has been dolled up with light decorations suspended from trees. On April 14, a contingent of policemen will be deployed to ensure the smooth movement of the baraat from one building to another.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Alia BhattRanrir KapoorAlia Ranbir weddingRalia weddingRanbir Kapoor barat
Next
Story

Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck will not reveal wedding plans to avoid press

Must Watch

PT20M34S

DNA: Jallianwala Bagh Massacre -- Why were people angry with Congress?