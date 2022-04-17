Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Inside pictures from newlyweds' wedding bash

NEW DELHI: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot on April 14 in presence of their family members and friends. Kareena Kapoor Khan to Navya Naveli Nanda, all close family members attended the intimate wedding. A day later, the newlyweds hosted a post-wedding party which was attended by the who's who from the industry.

Filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karisma Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Aadar Jain, Tara Sutaria, were among the prominent Bollywood celebs who on Saturday attended the post-wedding party of newly-married Bollywood couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The bash was held at Ranbir, 39, and 29-year-old Alia's 'Vastu' apartment in Bandra where the two tied the knot on Thursday after five years of dating.

Mostly dressed in black, the guests included family members such as Soni Razdan, Shaheen Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Bharat Sahni, Karisma Kapoor, Aadar Jain and Armaan Jain.

We bring to you some of the unseen pictures from the party:

Other celebrities who attended the bash included names like Ayan Mukerji, Shweta Bachchan, Shakun Batra, Rohit Dhawan and his wife Janhvi, Luv Ranjan and his wife Alisha Vaid, Aditya Roy Kapur, Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor, Aditya Seal, Juno Chopra and music composer Pritam Chakraborty.

Alia and Ranbir's wedding festivities, which began on Wednesday, were a tight-knit affair with the media stationed outside their building getting morsels of information till Alia finally shared the pictures from the ceremony on her social media pages.

Noted personalities such as Johar, Mukherji, Akash Ambani with wife Shloka Ambani, Akanksha Ranjan had attended the nuptials, besides Kapoor and Bhatt family members.

On Saturday, Alia shared a series of loved-up pictures with Ranbir, 39, from their Mehendi ceremony.

