New Delhi: Actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt tied the knot in a low-key wedding ceremony on April 14. The couple who dated for five years before tying the knot had been planning to get hitched for some years but their plans got delayed due to some reason or the other. Ranbir’s mom and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor in her latest interview revealed that in 2020 the couple wanted to have a destination wedding and get married in South Africa. However, the two eventually got married in Ranbir’s apartment Vastu, where the two had been living happily together for sometime now.

Talking to Film Companion, Neetu Kapoor shared, “They said 'we don't want a circus, we don't want to tell anyone, we just want to do it.' The circus before that, with memes and other such things, becomes nerve-wracking. So we kept it very very quiet, we would say it's engagement. We couldn't even shop, there were a few people who were appointed to pick and drop stuff because if we go then everyone will know the wedding is happening. We were in a box, we couldn't do anything. But then of course everybody got to know once the lights went up and the Sabyasachi outfits arrived."

Neetu also shared that Ranbir’s baraat went from the fifth floor to the seventh floor. “Everything was beautiful. The best part was that the baarat-- it went from the fifth floor to the seventh floor. We were performing bhangra on the passage, we were just going crazy. I wanted to have a ghodi (horse at baarat) and all that, but then also they felt that if the ghodi will come then the paps will come. So I said forget that. Ranbir and Alia had planned so much that 'we'll go to South Africa, we'll do a recee,' and eventually, where did they do it? At their home. Since two years we were planning we'll go here, and we were seeing pictures. We were going absolutely nuts. But this was the best, and she looked so beautiful,” she shared.



Neetu also spilled the beans on wedding and pre-wedding festivities. There were 40 guests at the wedding and 40 friends at the wedding reception afterwards. For Ranbir’s sangeet, Neetu prepared a surprise dance for the couple and was joined by Riddhima Kapoor, Samara Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Rima Jain, and others. “We prepared the performance in a day, which included songs Mehendi Hai Rachnewali, Dholida, Cutie Pie. The last song was Tenu Leke Main Javanga, in which Ranbir also joined and danced,” she shared.