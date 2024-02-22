trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2723606
Ranbir Kapoor, Daughter Raha Twin In Matching Blue Outfits, VIDEO Is Winning The Internet - WATCH

Actor Ranbir Kapoor was present at the party with his daughter Raha, and they were spotted twinning in blue outfits.

Feb 22, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor, Daughter Raha Twin In Matching Blue Outfits, VIDEO Is Winning The Internet - WATCH Pic Courtesy: Instagram/Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: Once again, B-town was lit! All thanks to Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan who celebrated the birthday of their second son, Jeh. The celebration had several celebrities and close friends in attendance. Actor Ranbir Kapoor was present at the party with his daughter Raha, and they were spotted twinning in blue outfits. Ranbir was also accompanied by his niece Samaira Sahni, the daughter of his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Kareena and Saif arrived in style for the birthday party, with Kareena looking stunning in a green blazer, a yellow t-shirt, and blue denim. Saif was seen in his signature kurta pyjama look. Taimur, Jeh's big brother, arrived at the party straight from school in his uniform, accompanied by his school buddies.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Jeh, the birthday boy, was later seen at the venue wearing a white shirt paired with a sweater vest and jeans. Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years and are parents to two children, Taimur and Jeh. Saif was previously married to Amrita Singh, and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Kareena and Saif have been married for 11 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.
In 2016, the two became parents to their son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

