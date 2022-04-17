New Delhi: As Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor become man and wife, we still cannot get enough of the duo. The two got married in the presence of family and close-friends at Ranbir’s Bandra residence Vastu on Thursday (April 14). A day earlier to the wedding, the mehendi ceremony was held at the same place where Alia’s ‘Mr. Kapoor’ gave her a ‘surprise’.

According to ETimes, Ranbir had roped in Alia’s favourite singer Prateek Kuhad to perform at the ceremony.

The singer reportedly performed on 'Kasoor', 'Tere Hi Hum', 'Yeh Pal' and more at the event. Alia also requested Prateek to sing ‘Fighter’.

Alia also informed her fans about Ranbir’s surprise in her Instagram post on their wedding.

“The Mehendi was like something out of a dream. It was a day full of love, family, our beautiful best friends, a LOT of French fries, a surprise performance by the ladkewalas, Ayan playing DJ, a BIG surprise organised by Mr. Kapoor (my favourite artist performed my favourite songs), all followed by some happy tears and quiet, blissful moments with the love of my life. There are days… and then there are days like these,” wrote the ‘Raazi’ actress.

Neetu Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor and others had also given a surprise dance performance at Ranbir and Alia’s mehendi ceremony.

Alia wore a red hued lehenga set for her mehendi by Manish Malhotra. She got Ranbir’s lucky number ‘eight’ written on her mehendi. Ranbir also got a mehendi with Alia’s name written on it.

The two fell in love with each other five years ago, when they started filming for Ayan Mukerji’s ‘Brahamastra’. The movie is expected to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. It also features Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna Akkineni in vital roles.