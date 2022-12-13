Ranbir Kapoor in a Pakistani film? Brahmastra star replies 'Of course...would love to'!

New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor was recently seen at the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival 2022 along with a host of other celebs from different countries. The Brahmastra actor was also honoured with the Variety International Vanguard Actor Award and was part of the panel, where he was quizzed on various things. When asked by a member of the audience, who also was a Pakistani filmmaker about his willingness to act in a Pakistani production, he gave a positive response.

The audience member asked, "Now we have a platform like Saudi Arabia where we can jointly do films, I would love to sign you for a film. Would you be willing to work with the Pakistani team along with your team in Saudi Arabia?”

Replying to him, Ranbir said, "Of course, sir. I think there are no boundaries for artistes, especially for arts. Many congratulations to the Pakistan film industry for The Legend Of Maula Jatt. It is one of the biggest hits we have seen in the last few years. Of course, I would love to.” Their exchange was recorded by another audience member on video.

The Legend of Maula Jatt features Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan. It was released in October this year and received a warm response.