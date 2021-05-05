हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor in an Oscar-nominated short film 'Karma'? Watch live at Bandra Film Festival

Ranbir Kapoor's film 'Karma' revolves around capital punishment in India and is about a jailer who has to face the dilemma of performing the execution of his own son.

Ranbir Kapoor in an Oscar-nominated short film &#039;Karma&#039;? Watch live at Bandra Film Festival

New Delhi: Bollywood hottie Ranbir Kapoor's first-ever short film titled Karma, directed by Abhay Chopra, grandson of the legendary BR Chopra will be screened at the Bandra Film Festivals YouTube Channel on May 5, 2021. 

The 26-minute short film will be showcased under the 'A Point Across' category. The film revolves around capital punishment in India and is about a jailer who has to face the dilemma of performing the execution of his own son. The film was also nominated for Student Oscars. 

Apart from Ranbir Kapoor, the film boasts a stellar star cast, Sharat Saxena of Ghulam, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Baadshah fame, plays the lead role of the jailer. Milind Joshi and Sushovan Banerjee feature in other pivotal roles.

Recollecting fond memories of the film and working with Ranbir Kapoor, director Abhay Chopra said, "The year I made this film, capital punishment was a part of every prime-time debate and churned out scores of opinion pieces and cover stories. India saw the hanging of Dhananjay Chatterjee for the rape and murder of Hetal Parekh which fuelled these debates. Karma is fiction but heavily inspired from reality. If you notice carefully, the debate on capital punishment did not get over with the Dhananjay case, every crime that gets National media’s attention almost always rakes up this topic. I have fond memories of directing Ranbir Kapoor, he had not even started his career back then, such an effortless actor. Acting really runs through his veins. Sharat Saxena has done a phenomenal job in the film and such a powerful screen presence. I’m glad I could tell this story and that it is getting an extended viewership on Bandra Film Festival."

Apart from Karma, this category also includes two more fabulous films. 

'A Thin Wall', a feature-length hard-hitting documentary on the memories attached with the partition, directed by Mara Ahmed and co-produced by Surbhi Dewan and 'Backdrop', a short portraying a patriotic glimpse at the Wagah border ceremony, directed by Nyay Bhushan.

Bandra Film Festival (BFF), a digital film festival presented by Filmkaravan in collaboration with YouTube not only helps filmmakers reach large audiences virtually but also helps viewers contribute funds to support the films and filmmakers of their choice.

The films are now live on BFF's YouTube channel.

 

