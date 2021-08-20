Ranbir Kapoor kisses Alia Bhatt in unseen loved-up pic, fans can't stop obsessing over it!

New Delhi: Bollywood's millennial couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are often seen in public, however, the duo rarely shares any loved-up pictures on social media. So when a fan with a keen eye spotted an unseen romantic picture of the couple in Alia Bhatt's latest picture, the photo quickly went viral.

In a picture shared by celebrity stylist Lakshmi Lehr, we see Alia dressed in stylish maroon co-ords flaunting her toned body. If one looks at the photo frame to the top right side, you can see an adorable black and white picture of Ranbir giving Alia a kiss on her head. The picture will surely leave you smiling and gushing over the couple.

Check out Alia's stylist Lakshmi Lehr's post:

Here's a close-up of the photo frame, courtesy of a fan account named ranlia_shipper:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been dating for quite some time now and is often spotted hanging out together. Fans are excited to see when marriage will be on the cards for the couple.

On the work front, the 'it' couple of Bollywood, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt will be seen together on the big screens in 'Brahmastra'. This Ayan Mukerji directorial happens to be their first outing on the reel and the makers are leaving no stone unturned into making this one a super success.

Brahmastra is the first part of the trilogy and has been produced by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy in pivotal parts.