Ranbir Kapoor Lauds Anil Kapoor, Calls It 'Tremendous Learning Experience' - Deets Inside

New Delhi: 2023 stands as a celebration for this cinematic icon - Anil Kapoor. Renowned for his perfectionism and seamless acting, actor continues to deliver consistent and power-packed performances across various platforms. The year as his portrayal of the antagonist, the menacing arms dealer Shelly Rungta in the web show 'The Night Manager', earned widespread acclaim. Ending the year on a thunderous note, his film 'Animal' has been shattering box office records. In the movie, he portrayed the formidable 'Animal ka Baap,' Balbir Singh, of Ranbir Kapoor's ruthless and obsessed protagonist, Ranvijay Singh.

Collaborating with Anil Kapoor on Animal proved to be a cinematic masterclass for Ranbir Kapoor. Reflecting on the experience, Ranbir shared, “Working with Anil Kapoor was an absolute delight and a tremendous learning experience. His energy and enthusiasm on set are infectious. Anil Kapoor played my father role in the movie. He has a unique ability to effortlessly give different variations, switch between different emotions, and bring his characters to life with authenticity.

Working with AK is an experience that I will never forget.” Animal stands as a cinematic masterpiece with its compelling narrative and stellar performances, a collaborative effort where Anil and Ranbir Kapoor painted an unforgettable picture.

The coming year holds even greater promises for the cinema icon. Anil Kapoor is poised to captivate audiences as Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh in Siddharth Anand's Marflix Pictures' 'Fighter,' scheduled for release on January 25, 2024. Sharing the screen with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, Kapoor is set to showcase his prowess in a riveting action-packed spectacle. As Anil Kapoor marks another year in his illustrious journey, let's raise a toast to this megastar.

T-Series announced that they are collaborating with Sandeep Reddy Vanga for three films -- 'Animal Park', Prabhas' starrer 'Spirit' and one film with Allu Arjun.

"It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders--Prabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga--the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal," the post read.

On his partnership with Bhushan Kumar, Vanga said, "The kind of freedom he (Bhushan Kumar) gives in terms of my creativity and the liberty to choose any song makes me feel at home at T-Series, and there is nothing more than that a director needs."

'Animal' also starred Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film received polarising reactions from the critics and audiences but it managed to create wonders at box office.