topStoriesenglish2577657
NewsLifestylePeople
RANBIR KAPOOR

Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up Life After Daughter Raha’s Birth, Says, ‘It’s A Love You Cannot Describe’

Ranbir Kapoor in a media interaction opened up on being a doting father to daughter Raha and called it the best feeling in the world.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2023, 03:01 PM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up Life After Daughter Raha’s Birth, Says, ‘It’s A Love You Cannot Describe’

Kolkata: Actor Ranbir Kapoor, is currently busy promoting his upcoming romantic comedy film `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar`. On Sunday, during a media interaction in Kolkata, the `Sanju` actor fondly talked about his newborn daughter Raha Kapoor and said that he does not feel like leaving his home these days after Raha has come into their lives. 

Ranbir said, "This morning, even to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight, it just rejuvenates you. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos" "Are you a father?" Ranbir questioned a media person. "No", the reporter replied. "Okay! I wish that upon you because it`s truly the best feeling in the world," the actor smiled. 

"It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It`s a love you cannot describe," he added. Ranbir tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir`s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony and the couple welcomed their first child, Raha in November last year. 

The `Rockstar` also shared some fun moments from his parenthood journey and said "I`m a burping specialist! I never knew burping is such a big part (in the early stages of a child). Whenever I`m at home, I`m always beside her and it`s magical. She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart," said Ranbir. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, the `Besharam` actor will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan`s next rom-com film `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar` opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from that, he also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga`s next `Animal` in his kitty. 

Live Tv

Ranbir KapoorRaha KapoorRanbir Kapoor on fatherhoodranbir kapoor daughterRanbir Kapoor new filmTu Jhoothi Main Makkaar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Famous writer Anant Pai passed away on this day in the year 2011
DNA Video
DNA: For the first time in the year 1886, Aluminum was made in the laboratory
DNA Video
DNA: When India's first education minister Abul Kalam Azad died in 1958
DNA Video
DNA: When will the Russia-Ukraine war end?
DNA Video
DNA: Fear of corona infection, Home becomes 'Jail'
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: When famous poet, writer Suryakant Tripathi Nirala was born in 1896
DNA Video
DNA: Russia's message is clear...
DNA Video
DNA: Who is getting 'current' from Godda Power Plant?
DNA Video
DNA: War anniversary, bombs, bunkers and helpless children!
DNA Video
DNA: When writer and poet Bhavani Prasad Mishra died in 1985