Ranbir Kapoor Opens Up Life After Daughter Raha’s Birth, Says, ‘It’s A Love You Cannot Describe’

Kolkata: Actor Ranbir Kapoor, is currently busy promoting his upcoming romantic comedy film `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar`. On Sunday, during a media interaction in Kolkata, the `Sanju` actor fondly talked about his newborn daughter Raha Kapoor and said that he does not feel like leaving his home these days after Raha has come into their lives.

Ranbir said, "This morning, even to get that 20 minutes with her before my flight, it just rejuvenates you. I miss her a lot, I keep seeing her photos" "Are you a father?" Ranbir questioned a media person. "No", the reporter replied. "Okay! I wish that upon you because it`s truly the best feeling in the world," the actor smiled.

"It feels like a new understanding of love. You were asking me about the language of love, but the baby has no language. It`s a love you cannot describe," he added. Ranbir tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt on April 14, 2022, after dating for years at Ranbir`s Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony and the couple welcomed their first child, Raha in November last year.

The `Rockstar` also shared some fun moments from his parenthood journey and said "I`m a burping specialist! I never knew burping is such a big part (in the early stages of a child). Whenever I`m at home, I`m always beside her and it`s magical. She has just started smiling in the last two weeks. And seeing that smile breaks your heart," said Ranbir.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the `Besharam` actor will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan`s next rom-com film `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar` opposite Shraddha Kapoor. Apart from that, he also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga`s next `Animal` in his kitty.