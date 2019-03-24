Ranbir Kapoor still features on Deepika Padukone's favourites list-See inside

New Delhi: Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone have debunked the myth that ex-es cannot be friends. They are not only on friendly terms but have also acted together in films post their public break-up.

On Friday, Deepika took to her Instagram story to share a picture of her favorite people and it had Ranbir Kapoor! The picture was taken at an after party which was attended by Ranbir, Deepika, Ranveer, Alia, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar and Vicky Kaushal.

Recently, Ranbir and Deepika featured in an ad together and were also spotted on the sets of a reality show.

On the personal front, both the actors have happily moved on in their lives. While Deepika married Ranveer Singh in 2018, Ranbir and Alia made their relationship official on national television. They are also rumoured to tie the knot later this year.

Coming to the films, Deepika will be seen in a biopic of an acid attack survivor alongside Vikrant Massey while Ranbir will be seen in Brahmastra with his girlfriend Alia Bhatt. The film is all set to hit the screens on December 25, 2019.