Ranbir Kapoor Trolled For Revealing Alia Bhatt Let Go Of Her Personality For Him In Their Marriage, Netizens Call Him A 'Control Freak'

Mumbai: Ranbir Kapoor's latest interview has become the talk of the town as his one statement about his wife Alia Bhatt has garnered a lot of attention and the Animal star is being massively trolled. In his interview, Ranbir mentioned that how Alia Bhatt has let go of her personality for him in their marriage where he said she had a loud tone and has changed it for him. In his interview with Nikhil Kamath, the actor said," She used to speak in a very loud tone. I think my father's tone, growing up, always rattled me. So she really made efforts to change that. And that's not easy when you've lived 30 years of your life speaking in a certain way. She's someone who instinctively reacts to say, if Raha falls down. There's a reaction that throws me off. She makes certain things to put me at ease. I hope I could say there's something I did to put her at ease, but I don't think I've done it yet".

This statement of Ranbir hadn't gone down well with the people on the internet and they are calling him a very bad husband and a control freak. Earlier also Ranbir was labelled a red flag husband after Alia had spoken about how RK doesn't like her loud tone and she had changed that for him.

In the same interview, Ranbir heaped praise on Alia and said," Alia was somebody I met over the years, and I knew this person was special. I have immense respect for her as an actor, as an artist, as a person, as a daughter, as a sister. She really makes me smile. I love going home to her. I love going on a holiday with her, but I love coming home with her also".

Alia and Ranbir were in a relationship for 5 years and got married in April 2022 and welcomed their baby girl Raha and their life revolves around her.