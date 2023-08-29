New Delhi: B-Town power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt recently jetted off to New York for a vacation. This is the first time the couple has taken time off from their hectic schedule after they welcomed their daughter Raha Kapoor in October last year. Ranbir and Alia are spending time together in New York and the couple stepped out for a date night. A photo of the two from their New York vacation surfaced on the internet where the celebrity couple is seen posing for their fans.

In the snap, Ranbir and Alia are seen seated next to each other. The 'Saawariya' actor is seen donning a casual grey shirt paired and a matching beanie. On the other hand, and Alia was seen in a multi-coloured outfit and was all smiles for the cameras. As soon as the picture surfaced on the internet, 'Raalia' fans flocked to the comment section and shared their reactions to the couple's photo.

A user wrote, "What happened to Ranbir's nose? It looks swollen."



Another user wrote, "He has deviated septum was spotted at clinic 2 times recently."

Going by a report in Spotboye, Ranbir Kapoor has been dealing with a nasal septum issue since he was a child and not many are aware of this. The actor's nose can appear to be swollen sometimes.

Speaking of Ranbir Kapoor, he is one of the most talented and gifted actors of Bollywood. He made his debut in the acting world with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Saawariya' and went on to deliver several hits including 'Rockstar', 'Bachchna Ae Haseeno', 'Sanju', 'Tamasha', 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar', 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' and others.

The actor is currently shooting for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming action-thriller 'Animal', which also stars Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna, Tripti Dimri, Shakti Kapoor and Suresh Oberoi. The film is set for release on December 1, 2023.