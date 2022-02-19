हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Pratik Sehajpal

'Rang Soneya' poster featuring Pratik Sehajpal, Aroob Khan sets mood for track

The poster of the upcoming song 'Rang Soneya' featuring the first runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 15' Pratik Sehajpal and Aroob Khan was released on Saturday.

&#039;Rang Soneya&#039; poster featuring Pratik Sehajpal, Aroob Khan sets mood for track
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: The poster of the upcoming song 'Rang Soneya' featuring the first runner-up of 'Bigg Boss 15' Pratik Sehajpal and Aroob Khan was released on Saturday.

The romantic number has been performed by Aroob with lyrics penned by Babbu and music composed by Black Virus.

 

Sharing his excitement about the poster of Rang Soneya, Pratik Sehajpal says, "I am very excited that I don't have to keep 'Rang Soneya' a secret anymore. This was one of my first projects after 'Bigg Boss 15'. I'm happy to be sharing this poster with listeners and viewers."

Aroob Khan says, "We're in February, the month of love and to have sung my interpretation of love through 'Rang Soneya' is truly special. Working with Pratik, who has a phenomenal energy has been amazing. I hope the listeners are as excited about the poster as all of us."

 

The song will be released on February 23 via music label Desi Music Factory.

Commenting on the poster launch Anshul Garg, Founder, and CEO, Desi Music Factory says, "It's a pleasure to have collaborated with Pratik Sehajpal for the very first time. 'Rang Soneya' represents the Indian way of expressing love. I believe our listeners will shower their love to this song as they always have."

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Pratik SehajpalAroob KhanNew songnew poster outMusic videoRang Soneyaromantic songBigg Boss 15 fame star
Next
Story

Farhan Akhtar-Shibani Dandekar wedding: FIRST pics as bride and groom go viral!

Must Watch

PT11M

UP Elections 2022: 'Akhilesh has decided to save terrorists'-Anurag Thakur