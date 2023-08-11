Rani Mukerji Reveals She Suffered Miscarriage During COVID-19 Pandemic

New Delhi: Actor Rani Mukerji made a shocking revelation at the 14th Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway' actress opened up about her miscarriage and why she never discussed this personal crisis before. She said, “I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy.”

Married to filmmaker Aditya Chopra, the couple is raising a daughter together. As per a report by Firstpost, the actress said, “Maybe this is the first time I am making this revelation because in today’s world every aspect of your life is discussed publicly, and becomes an agenda for talking about your film to get more eyeballs. Obviously, I didn’t speak about this when I was promoting the film because it would have come across as me trying to speak about a personal experience that would propel the film… so, it was around the year when Covid-19 struck. It was 2020. I got pregnant with my second baby at the end of 2020 and I unfortunately lost my baby five months into my pregnancy."

Post the tragedy, Rani was approached by Nikhil Advani, she said, ''He told me about the story and I kind of immediately… not that I had to have the loss of a child to feel the emotion but sometimes there is a film in the right time of what you are going through personally to be able for you to connect with it instantly. When I heard the story, I was in disbelief. I never thought in a country like Norway an Indian family would have had to go through.”

Speaking about 'Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway', Rani Mukerji said, “I love to be a part of stories where the woman is the agent of change, where a woman is strong enough to take on a system and alter it for the good and where a woman dares to take on patriarchy, the so-called glass ceiling and smash it with her ambition and talent. These are the roles that I naturally gravitate to because I have always wanted to show women as fiercely independent builders of our nation.“