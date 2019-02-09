Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt give major outfit goals in these pics from Berlin Film Festival

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt are busy promoting their upcoming film 'Gully Boy'. While we have always known Ranveer for his quirky dress sense, Alia too is following his footsteps and surprising us with offbeat outfits. The actress took to Instagram and shared pics in a blue sequin dress which makes her look stunning.

Check out Alia's posts here:

On the other hand, Ranveer is slaying winter fashion in a fur coat matching ensemble.

Check out his post here:

Both Ranveer and Alia shared pics from Berlin, Germany. They attended the special screening of 'Gully Boy' at the Berlin film festival. The film is one of the biggest releases of this year and has already achieved a milestone, by being selected for screening in the prestigious film fest.

The film will hit the screens on the occasion of Valentine's Day and also stars Kalki Koechlin and Vijay Raaz in pivotal parts.

The trailer and dialogue promos of the film have taken the excitement level up a notch and fans can't wait to see 'Baba' in the garb of a street rapper.