Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Steal Spotlight At Manish Malhotra's Show, See Pics, Videos

New Delhi: Actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, who will be seen together in Karan Johar's upcoming film 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani', walked the ramp together for celeb-favourite designer Manish Malhotra. Manish, who is known for his path-breaking makeover for actors on the silver screen, hosted a grand Bridal Couture show in Mumbai.

Both Ranveer and Alia, turned showstoppers for the big-scale fashion show and stole the limelight with their gorgeous appearances. The duo graced the event as they walked the ramp in style, and won hearts of the viewers.

While Ranveer graced the ramp in a white sherwani which he paired with a glittery floral printed jacket, Alia donned a silvery bejeweled lehenga with matching jewellery.

The star-studded event hosted by Manish Malhotra was also attended by many other famous stars of B-town including Kapoor sisters Janhvi and Khushi, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, Kajol and Tanishaa Mukherjee, Babil Khan, Orhan Awatramani aka Orry among others.

Deepika Padukone looked gorgeous in a stunning off-white sheer saree, which she paired with a heavily embroidered halter-neck top. She also carried a pearl-beaded clutch that went well with her look.

Janhvi Kapoor came dressed up in heavily embroidered multi-coloured co-ord set at the event. She rounded off her look with a kohled-eye look and a free hairdo. Khushi wore a black high-neck sheer gown with heavy embroidery. She completed her look with dewy make-up and a sleek ponytail. Kajol, who was seen in recent OTT-released 'The Trial', came dressed up in a glittery pink saree.

Tanisha, wore a bold yellow co-ord set which she teamed with diamond jewellery.

Kapoor sibling Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor appeared together for the evening and looked their stylish best.